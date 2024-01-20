Danniella Westbrook father breathes his last

Danniella Westbrook has passed away after battling dementia.
The news was announced by the actress herself as she took to social media to confirm that her dad Andrew passed away after spending several years battling the disease.
Tweeting a snap with her father, Danniella wrote: 'Held our hand till the end. Rest easy, Daddy.
'Jay and I will carry you in our hearts forever, and so will our children. We love you.. [heart and prayer emojis] (sic)'
The actress recently admitted that her dad was in particularly poor health.
She said on social media: 'Losing my dad and praying for strength.'
Danniella has been open about her dad's health issues in recent years.
In December 2022, Danniella revealed that she was planning to spend Christmas with her father.
