Allison Holker ready for love, dating: 'Love is something I always believed'

Allison Holker despite the loss of her late spouse Stephen "tWitch" Boss, is finding herself open to dating again.



The 35-year-old So You Think You Can Dance veteran admitted that her love life has become a "hot topic" following the death of her spouse in December 2022 on Thursday's episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast.

While grieving and processing her feelings, Allison said she needed to "learn to love myself," she also needed to figure out if she could "like someone else again."

Upon considering the potential of such a query, the professional dancer stated she questioned her ability to "love someone else again while I still like someone and love someone else."

She explained to host Nick Viall, "It's a very complex situation I found myself in," adding that her perspective on life made it more difficult for her to accept moving forward.

"It took me a long time to accept all of those things and those complexities of everything. But at the end of the day, I love life. So would I shy away from it?"

While she's not actively looking for that special someone, Allison described herself as a "lover of life and experience and adventure."

"I still find that the world is such a beautiful place and there's so much to be experienced. So to what kind of capacity? What that looks like? I don't know. But I'm definitely not shying away from it," she explained. "It's just, life to me is life, and I just think it's here to be experienced."

"Life and love is just something that I've always believed in," she added.