Kendra Wilkinson recalls role that gave her anxiety, depression

With a new perspective, Kendra Wilkinson says she's "had to face my demons" regarding her stay at the Playboy Mansion, having recently been diagnosed with anxiety and melancholy.



Between 2005 and 2009, Wilkinson played a playmate on the E! reality series The Girls Next Door. She then married Hank Baskett, a former NFL player, and led her spinoff, Kendra on Top.

She has previously spoken up for Hugh Hefner when former playmates disclosed the stress, trauma, and even sexual assault they experienced while living in the mansion. This includes significant disclosures and accusations of wrongdoing against the Playboy founder in A&E's Secrets of Playboy, as well as her co-stars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt from Girls Next Door, who have talked candidly about their experiences on their podcast Girls Next Level.

"It’s just out of revenge, and I feel bad for Hef. But you know what? He’s an amazing human being,” Wilkinson previously told People magazine in 2015, two years before Hefner died at 91.

She told the outlet that she had gone down a "crazy regretful path" and that she was now thinking more about what might have caused her worry and sentiments that she was "dying of depression" after being admitted to the hospital in September following a panic attack.

“I was there for the partying, OK, let’s just be real. I was not there for Hugh Hefner to be my boyfriend,” Wilkinson explains of her decision to live at the mansion when she was just 18. “I don’t really see things the same way as the other girls because Hef was never really my boyfriend. I was at the Playboy Mansion for the sake of partying, that’s what I was there for.”

The former playmate, who is now a real estate agent, married, mother of two, and wife, claimed that after going weeks without food or sleep, she was prescribed the antipsychotic drug Abilify while she was in the hospital.

“It was the lowest place I’ve ever been in my life. I felt like I had no future. I couldn’t see in front of my depression,” she explained. “I was giving up and I couldn’t find the light. I had no hope.”