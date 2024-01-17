Selena Gomez's boyfriend Benny Blanco forced to leave Emmys red carpet

Selena Gomez, who stole the show at Golden Globes by indulging into gossip with Taylor Swift, once again stirred the Emmys but this time with boyfriend Benny Blanco who was escorted off the awards ceremony's red carpet in awkward moment.

Gomez's boyfriend was seemingly forced to leave the Emmys red carpet in a strange moment captured in a video clip shared online this week.

The 31-year-old star went red carpet official with her new record producer beau Benny Blanco, 35, at the Primetime Emmys on Monday shortly after they confirmed their whirlwind romance.



However, in viral clip, Blanco is seen being intercepted by guards, with the reason unknown.

Benny could be seen standing next to his girlfriend before she was about to walk the red carpet and pose for photos. He was also seen blowing kisses to his girlfriend as she walked off to pose for photos.