Princess Beatrice, Eugenie regret turning down Queen's big offer on mum's advice

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to be regretting their one decision they made on their mom's advice in Queen Elizabeth's life.

The late Queen made a very loving gesture to Beatrice and Eugenie when they were younger, but it was not welcomed because of the Duchess of York.

Andrew's mom paid a pretty penny for Birch Hall, a seven-bedroom Georgian mansion in Surrey, which she gave to the young royals more than 20 years ago but they never moved in and it was sold two years later.



An insider has claimed: "The two Princess still regret their decision of not accepting the Queen's offer."

"Now, the royal sisters realise it could be an asset for them and a precious edition to their gifts from the world's one of the most popular ladies," the source claimed.

The sweet home boasts a tennis court, swimming pool and a separate two-bedroom house on the five-acre site, so it sounds like it would have been the perfect place for the princesses and their mum Sarah Ferguson.

Queen Elizabeth II splashed out on new homes for her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry on their wedding days. She also bought a property for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were seven and nine at the time.

However, it remained empty for two years as the Princesses never actually moved in. Fergie reportedly refused to move in, saying she couldn't afford the huge running and upkeep costs, reports the Mail.