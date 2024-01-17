Kanye West's fans shocked after his new viral video

Netflix Junkie's findings indicate that Kanye West stunned his admirers by revealing his secret talent in a viral video.



According to reports, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has alienated a lot of his supporters with his constant provocative behaviour. However, a fresh video of Kanye from his early years surfaced online and seemed to melt fans' hearts.

One of Kanye's fan pages released a video of the Vultures crooner from decades ago on January 16, 2024.

In the video that was uploaded, 12-year-old Kanye—now going by Ye—took the podium at one of his alleged schools. Kanye was heard reciting a poem titled His Name is Love in this video.

The musician gave a brief introduction at the start of the video and then revealed the poem's title.

Later on, he disclosed that the American Baptist pastor, political philosopher, and activist Martin Luther King Jr. was the recipient of his poem's dedication.

The devoted followers of the American rapper descended upon the post's comments section, notwithstanding his contentious background.

One social media user penned, “Bro was rhyming even back then.”

“The little kid genius!!! Love it,” another gushed.

A third fan hailed the rapper and said, “Got the same attitude as king during that speech.”