Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited to Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party despite lawsuits

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing harrowing sexual assault lawsuits from multiple women

Sean Diddy Combs still has some pull in the music industry despite the mountain of sexual assault lawsuits against him.

After all, the music mogul was a big name in the industry for years, and his album, Off the Grid, was even nominated for a Grammy for the Best Progressive R&B Album.

And though the Hollywood Reporter previously reported that he is not going to attend the prestigious awards ceremony despite his nomination, Combs’ invitation to Clive Davis’ infamous pre-Grammy bash is still open, should he want to attend.

A source familiar with the star-studded guest list told Page Six, “[Combs] is perennially invited to the party. He’s always on the list.”

Meanwhile, another eagle-eyed source noticed that the I’ll Be Missing You rapper was strangely missing from the photo montage of the party that typically accompanies Davis’ yearly invitation, despite being featured three times last year.

However, a rep for the former Revolt CEO – who stepped down from his role after the harrowing allegations made against him late last year – told the outlet, “Puffy wasn’t scrubbed.”

They continued, “Each year, the photos included in the pre-Grammy gala invitation are updated. Different artists and performers are changed from year to year.”

In December 2023, the Recording Academy declared in a statement to Rolling Stone, “We are taking this matter [of the allegations against Combs] very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.”

However, Combs wasn’t uninvited from the 2024 Grammys since the Academy’s standard policy is to invite all nominees.