Nicki Minaj adds 13 more shows and counting to upcoming ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour

Gear up, Barbz. Nicki Minaj is ready to cook up a storm.
The legendary rapper, 41, announced Tuesday that she is extending her upcoming Pink Friday 2 World Tour by adding 13 additional shows throughout the United States and Europe.
“Plus MORE on the way,” she announced on X, previously Twitter, teasing her fans with a winky face emoji.
“Presale signup on my website and tickets on sale Friday,” she further informed her fans.
The additional stops include shows in Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, and New York City in its North American leg.
The chart-topping musician further announced new shows in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Scotland, the U.K, and Sweden.
Born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, Nicki first announced the tour dates for her 5th studio album released December 8, 2023 – a sequel to her debut album Pink Friday released 13 years prior.
The highly-anticipated tour is slated to begin in March 2024, in Oakland, United States.
According to a Live Nation press release, the Monster rapper has already sold out 25 arena shows within just days of presale, selling 30,000 tickets in her home state of New York alone. This makes the Pink Friday 2 World Tour her “best-selling tour to date.”
Gwyneth Paltrow also reflects on her stable marriage with current husband, Brad Falchuk
‘All My Children’ star Alec Musser unexpectedly passed away at his home at the age of 50
Kylie Jenner have always famously tried different shades and colours with her hair
Sharon Osbourne shares her experience of slimming down at a rapid pace
Ali Wong and Bill Hader display affection at the Emmy Awards this year
Dua Lipa reflects on her recent relationship and how it ends on a good note in a new interview