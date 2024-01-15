Dua Lipa confirms Callum Turner's romance with sweet gesture

Dua Lipa seemingly confirmed her new romance with British actor Callum Turner as she attended a promotional event for his new series, Masters of the Air, before rushing to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

As per Daily Mail, the singer was spotted oozing happiness while leaving the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Soon after that, the New Rules vocalist made a striking appearance on the red carpet of the star-studded awards ceremony, donning a stunning strapless red gown.

The Boys in the Boat actor was also captured leaving the Q&A session of his upcoming drama series.

Speaking of the new Hollywood couple in the town, Dua and Callum recently sparked relationship rumours while getting cosy with each other at an after-party for the premiere of Steven Spielberg’s new series.

According to Page Six, an insider said, "It’s new, but they’re mad about each other. She was at the premiere to support [Callum]."

Another source told US Weekly that there is "an amazing connection" between the new pair.

"[Callum] makes Dua happy and she’s excited to see where things go," the report added.

For the unversed, Dua parted ways with French director Romain Gavras after few months of dating in December 2023.

The Sun reported at that time, "Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love."