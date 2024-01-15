Stephen Mulhern Dancing On Ice debut ‘SPARKS COMPARISON ’to Phillip Schofield

The 46-year-old presenter joined the show following Phillip Schofield's departure

Dancing On Ice fans are now drawing comparisons between Stephen Mulhern and Phillip Schofield as they both share co-hosting duties alongside Holly Willoughby.

The 46-year-old presenter joined the show following Phillip Schofield's departure from on-screen roles after revealing an affair with a younger colleague last year.

Holly, 42, who also left This Morning in October, stunned in a silver strappy dress, welcoming Stephen to the show.

Fans expressed their praise on social media, commending Stephen for bringing 'fresh energy' and injecting 'some real fun' into the episode."

She told ITV viewers: 'We are off!', before asking fans to give her new co-host a warm reception, adding: 'And also can we just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern!'

Fans of the show took to social media to praise the pair, with many crediting Stephen for bringing 'fresh energy' and injecting 'some real fun' into the episode.

The One person wrote on Twitter: 'Enjoyed Stephen Mulhern as a presenter on #DancingOnIce alongside Holly. Brought some fresh energy to the show!'

'Perfect replacement' for Phillip Schofield as he For the first time in years I’ve actually enjoyed #DancingOnIce! Stephen and Holly work well together and some of the skaters have real potential,' posted someone else.'

Someone else shared: 'So nice to see Holly and Stephen back together again presenting #DancingOnIce.

While another viewer noted: 'Holly is much better with Stephen Mulhern. She can actually speak for a start.'