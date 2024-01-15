King Charles given smart advice for his safety amid Harry, Meghan's 'abhorrent' behaviour

King Charles given smart advice amid Harry, Meghan's 'abhorrent' behaviour

King Charles III, who was officially crowned along with his wife Queen Camilla in May 2022, has been asked to teach a lesson to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his smart move.

The 75-year-old monarch has been asked to share responsibilities with Princess Kate and Prince William for his own safety and better health.

The former Great Britain adviser to the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee shared his opinion about easing William and Kate into the role of monarchs after Queen Margrethe's shock abdication.

"They’re very good ambassadors for the United Kingdom," Cohen told GB News.

“His mother, I believe was 26 when she took the throne, so he’s got a much shorter runway and trajectory. Age being what it is, perhaps he has less energy and he may seek to share some of the responsibilities, which wouldn’t be a terrible thing,” Cohen added.



Earlier in the discussion, the former adviser lashed out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their "abhorrent" behaviour, claiming it has only served to bolster William and Kate’s popularity.



"It’s hard to find any fault with the Princess of Wales," he said.

Lavishing the praise on the future Queen, he said: “She is as intelligent as she is beautifully exquisite and talented. I believe in addition to her many talents and skills and ease with people and professionalism."

"I believe that she and her husband, the Prince of Wakes, only benefit from the abhorrent behaviour of the Sussexes."