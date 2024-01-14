Tom Cruise after landing helicopter

Tom Cruise can’t keep up with with his night snorts.



Wearing a black nose strip, the actors delivered a helicopter landing that is not to be taken lightly.

The action star, 61, was beaming as he landed in Battersea, South West London, and posed for photographs with admirers.

Although the purpose of the nasal adornment is unknown, it was suggested that it might be an anti-snoring gadget.

Tom allegedly snorted at night and slept in a different room from his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes.

According to insiders, last year the Hollywood actor and Elsina Khayrova visited London's merry Winter Wonderland dressed in their best disguises.

A source said, “With all their millions, Tom and Elsina can live the high life and never have to be near the public.

"But since they’ve been in London, they have been going out and about without anyone noticing them.

But Nicole Kidman supposedly thinks that Tom Cruise, her ex-husband, and Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova's most recent romance is "staged."

About Kidman’s reaction on Cruise’s new relationship, an insider said, "It all seems staged and bizarre to her and makes her even more thankful for her own marriage.”