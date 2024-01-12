Spice Girls including Victoria Beckham make special birthday tribute to former bandmate Mel C

Victoria posted a picture from their pop-star era, featuring herself and Mel C

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner extended warm birthday wishes to their Spice Girls colleague Mel C, sharing nostalgic throwback posts.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, Victoria posted a picture from their pop-star era, featuring herself and Mel C. The photo originally appeared in a 1997 edition of Vogue.

'Happy Birthday @melaniecmusic, kisses' Victoria, 49, captioned the picture.

Emma went all out for her Spice Girls pal, posting a collage of pictures of her and Mel C, known as Sporty Spice, and a video of the two of them over the years.

Baby Spice, 47, added a sweet message to her post, toasting to the pair 'singing together forever'.

She wrote: 'What a Spicy ride [peace sign]. The memories being side by side will stay with me always.

'Here's to singing together forever. Happy birthday, @melaniecmusic. Love you to bits.'

Emma's video consisted of clips of her and Mel C singing together while in the band, as well behind-the-scenes footage and more recent content of the pair.

Reciprocating the love, Mel C replied: 'My darling baby [love heart] look at us and everything we have done. I love you beyond words xxxxx'.

Geri, aka Ginger Spice, also celebrated her former bandmate's special day, with a post wishing that all her 'birthday wishes come true'.

She shared two pictures, one of Geri and Mel C celebrating England playing football and a second of the two of them in their Spice Girl era.

'Happy birthday @melaniecmusic,' Geri wrote. 'May all your birthday wishes come true! [love heart].' Mel C replied: 'Thank you [love heart].'