Laura Dern expresses her admiration for best pal Taylor Swift

Laura Dern gushes over best pal Taylor Swift: Deets inside

Laura Dern has recently admitted Taylor Swift is her best friend at the premiere of Common Ground at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills on Thursday.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Jurassic Park star revealed, “It's one of my deep friendships and I love and admire her so much.”

“To find a friend amidst the creative, and she's a superpower... She's incredible. So that's been really fun,” added the

When asked if starring in Taylor’s music video for Bejeweled in 2022 had helped her expand her fanbase among Swifties, Laura replied, “I don't know. I don't know, but I'll take it.”

Earlier in 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Laura shared why she agreed to do Taylor’s music video.

Dishing on how the line was all it took for her to agree, the actress pointed out, “Even better is when she’s speaking to you on the phone, asking you if there’s any way you could possibly be willing to say these words to her.”

Laura told ET that working with Taylor had been an “amazing” experience and that she was “so excited for this amazing moment of triumphant success”.

Meanwhile, speaking to USA Today, Laura added she never realised she’d meet “a lifelong friend” when working with Taylor and it was “a great honour” to know her.