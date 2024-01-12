CANCER diagnosis :Ulrika Jonsson makes 'unpleasant' remark about ex-lover Sven Goran

The TV presenter shared a throwback photo on her Stories, emphasizing that she had nothing to say about Sven

Ulrika Jonsson, 56, has condemned her former lover Sven-Goran Eriksson as 'not a decent person' in the wake of his disclosure about battling terminal cancer.

Breaking her silence on Thursday via Instagram, the TV presenter shared a throwback photo on her Stories, emphasizing that she had nothing to say about Sven.

The caption of the now-deleted post read,: 'Look at me being all young all that. So. PSA. I don't have anything to say about Sven. #nada. Not a decent person.' (sic)

Earlier that day, Ulrika was spotted in public for the first time since Sven's cancer diagnosis was made public, as she went shopping in Wallingford, Oxfordshire.

Sven had been with Italian lawyer Nancy Dell'Olio for three years when they moved to England for his job as team manager.

But by the start of 2002, he had embarked on an affair with fellow Swede Ulrika.