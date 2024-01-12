Prince William laughs off at his nickname after Mike Tindall apology

Prince William showed off his lighthearted side yesterday, joking about an unflattering nickname revealed by former rugby player Mike Tindall, William's cousin-in-law.



During his first royal engagement of the year, William visited Headingley Stadium in Leeds to congratulate Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield on their incredible fundraising efforts for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The visit started with a surprise, as William awarded both Burrow and Sinfield with CBEs (Commanders of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for their tireless work raising awareness and funds for the cause.

But the lighthearted banter came later, when Burrow, host of the Seven: Rob Burrow podcast, made a playful reference to the secrets Tindall had spilled on the show.

"It was you who got the nicknames out of him," William laughed, looking at Burrow, "He (Tindall) apologized to me about that! When I saw him, I said 'Mike, when you're not going to mention your nicknames, don't mention mine!' It's not fair."

Tindall, a former English rugby union player, had revealed on Burrow's podcast that he called William "One Pint Willy" due to his alleged light capacity for alcohol. The nickname, while lighthearted, quickly went viral, causing amusement and mild embarrassment for the future King.

William's response showed his ability to laugh at himself and his easygoing nature. He even joked that Tindall probably has a whole collection of nicknames for various members of the royal family.

William spoke about the importance of research and support for Motor Neurone Disease, a cause close to his heart. He also praised Burrow and Sinfield for their inspiring leadership and dedication.

"What you've achieved is truly remarkable," William said, addressing Burrow and Sinfield. "You've not only raised millions for research, but you've also brought people together and given hope to those living with this devastating disease."



