Jodie Foster reveals Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese were little scared in Taxi Driver

Jodie Foster explains why Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese were little scared on Taxi Driver set

Jodie Foster has recently revealed Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro were intimidated by her young age on the set of Taxi Driver.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live show earlier this week, Foster opened up about her experiences from being a child actor including her 1976 movie when she was just 12 years old.

Foster, who played the role of a child sex worker alongside De Niro in the movie, told Kimmel, “I was 12. And they had to say things like, you know, Can you pull his fly down?’ And it was a little awkward.”

Although she was younger at the time, her experience on movie sets was way more than De Niro and Scorsese and therefore they were scared to talk to her.

Foster recalled, “They were a little scared, Scorsese especially, who kept giggling every time he talked to me.”

“He’d start giggling and De Niro had to take over,” she added.

When Kimmel asked whether her dynamic with the veteran filmmaker was different today, Foster remarked, “Scorsese giggles with everybody.”

Meanwhile, in The Guardian interview, Foster shared her views on Gen Z.

“I find the group to be really annoying, especially in the workplace,” quipped the actress.