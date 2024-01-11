Katie Price invests more in surgical enhancements amid body dysmorphia confession

Katie Price disclosed undergoing two fresh procedures on Thursday

Renowned for her penchant for cosmetic enhancements, Katie Price disclosed undergoing two fresh procedures on Thursday.

The 45-year-old former glamour model shared the updates on her Instagram Stories, unveiling a new lip filler that altered the shape of her upper lip, all conducted at home.

Additionally, she documented the process of having more filler injected into her lower lip, capturing her beautician and ensuring the proper settling of the filler with a video.

Katie's investment in transforming her appearance has reached £130,000 so far, with a substantial portion, at least £84,000, dedicated to various breast augmentation procedures alone.

Beyond breast enhancements, she has undergone nose jobs and opted for cosmetic procedures such as fillers and Botox to achieve the desired aesthetic changes.

Tagging in @lift.aesthetics, she said: 'I absolutely love my lips that Ellie has done. And, she's put some more filler in my a**

The mother-of-five admitted last year that she has gone too far when it comes to changing her looks in the past.

She said in October: 'I know sometimes when I have gone too far. I have been there done it with all the fillers. I don't have fillers now. I do in my lips and I have Botox because it got to the point where my face just looked like a balloon. Like really shiny.

'I am starting to look alien. It is purely for me, that's the difference.

As close back as July, Katie underwent a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, eye, chin and lip surgery in Turkey, but admitted she thought she might die as she left the operating theatre after losing so much blood.

On her feelings about her surgery, on the podcast, as heard by The Sun, Katie said: 'I have never thought I'm good looking and I still don't. Maybe I have got body dysmorphia, and I have to admit I have got body dysmorphia because I am always changing stuff.