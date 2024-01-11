Emily Blunt and John Krasinski laugh off divorce rumours

file footage

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski broke their silence on rumours concerning their marriage after the couple’s video went viral on the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2024.



According to Us Weekly, as confirmed by a source, “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce. They think the rumours are funny and ridiculous.”

For the unversed, the couple sparked divorce rumours on the red carpet of the awards ceremony held on Sunday, Jan. 7, after fans assumed that the Office alum mouthed: “I can’t wait to get divorced.”

Meanwhile, others thought he said, “I can’t wait to get indoors,” referring to the chilly weather in Los Angeles.

Some even speculated that Krasinski said “I can’t wait to get through this,” with all the photographers “crawling” over their heads.

There have been speculations ever since word broke out. Neither of the two have addressed the viral video as of yet.

Blunt and Krasinski tied the knot in at George Clooney’s estate in Lake Como, Italy in 2010.

They share daughters, 9-year-old Hazel and Violet, 7, who they prefer to keep away from the spotlight.