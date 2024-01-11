Pedro Pascal exits Zach Cregger’s ‘Weapons’ to join Marvel franchise

Pedro Pascal drops out of Zach Cregger's 'Weapons', hints at another 'fantastic' project

Pedro Pascal dropped out of Zach Cregger’s Weapons, to clear out his schedule for Fantastic Four.

According to the Deadline, Pascal is allegedly in talks to play the role of Reed Richards in the upcoming MCU film.

Fantasic Four will begin filming in April this year, starring Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, alongside Pascal.



It is scheduled to release in the United States on May 2, 2025.

In the meantime, the actor is all set to return to the sets of HBO The Last of Us Season 2 in February.

The Chilean-American actor was last spotted attending the Golden Globes 2024 with a sling wrapped around his hand.

When asked about his condition, the actor revealed that it was “caused by a fall," adding that “It can happen to anyone.”

The GoT alum bagged a nomination for best actor in drama TV series for his spectacular role as Joel in The Last of Us, however, lost it to Sucession star Keiran Culkin.

