Sarah Ferguson on 'wifely duties' as Prince Andrew 'locked in room' after fresh blow

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been drafted in on "wifely duties" to take care of her ex-husband Prince Andrew who's said to be in 'low ebbs' after release of new Jeffery Epstein documents.



The Duke of York, who was named 69 times in newly released files, has been "locked in his room" for the best part of this week, according to reports.



Royal Editor for the Mail on Sunday Charlotte Griffiths told GB News host Mark Dolan that Prince Andrew is on a "low ebb", following the release of the documents.



Discussing the continued support for Prince Andrew by ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Griffiths revealed that the Duchess of York has been "drafted in on wifely duties" to double down on caring for him.

The pair, who live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, have continued to support one another.

"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," said Griffiths.

To a question on what might be next for Andrew, Griffiths responded as saying: "There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those. So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."

"All of his friends have been asking and they are big worriers that he can't even really go shooting or anything like that."

The fresh blow for the disgraced royal follows his prolific removal of royal titles and duties, after settling an out of court agreement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Epstein paid her $15,000 to have *** with the royal. Andrew has always denied the claims made against him.