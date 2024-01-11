Reneé Rapp speaks up about original Mean Girls’ Rachel McAdams

Reneé Rapp gets candid about Mean Girls’ Rachel McAdams

Reneé Rapp gets candid about Rachel McAdams, who originated the role of Regina George in the 2004 Mean Girls movie.



Speaking to E! News, Rapp, who plays Regina George in new musical Mean Girls movie, said, “I'm so obsessed with her (McAdams).”

“She's like, one of my favourite actors, ever. She's actually so talented, it's insane,” stated Rapp.

Rapp noted, “I think to have that career, that's so, just timeless, then it's really sick and also to be like, that good-looking is insane.”

The actress revealed she didn’t get the chance to meet McAdams but would like to hang out with The Notebook star one day.

“I want it to bad,” remarked the 24-year-old.

The new Mean Girls also featured newcomers Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Moana actress Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis and Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard.

Others stars also included Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm and Ashley Park.

Interestingly, Tina Fey wrote the screenplay of the new Mean Girls musical and Tim Meadows reprise the role of Principal Duvall.

Meanwhile, Mean Girls is slated to release in theatres on January 12.