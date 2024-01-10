HBO Max cancels 'Our Flag Means Death' after two seasons

HBO Max has surprisingly hoisted the black flag on the pirate comedy series Our Flag Means Death. After two seasons of hilarious high seas hijinks, the show's adventures will come to an end, leaving fans yearning for more buried treasure and witty repartee.



The cancellation comes as a shock to many, as the series had garnered a devoted following for its charming blend of historical satire, queer representation, and slapstick humour.

Created by David Jenkins and Taika Waititi, the show starred Rhys Darby and Waititi himself as Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard, an unlikely pair of pirates forging an unconventional friendship amidst the Caribbean's salty spray.

While official reasons for the cancellation remain unfurled, whispers suggest it may have been due to lower viewership numbers compared to other Max Originals.

While the future of Blackbeard and Stede's misadventures remains uncertain, their legacy of laughs and love on the open seas is secure.

Our Flag Means Death may have set sail for the horizon, but it leaves behind a treasure trove of wit, warmth, and the undeniable reminder that sometimes, the greatest adventures are found in the most unexpected friendships.