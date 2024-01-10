Lady Gaga teases new music after ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ wrap

Lady Gaga teases return to music after wrapping ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Lady Gaga seems to be stepping back into the music game.



The singer shared pictures from the recording studio last week, which stoked rumours that she will be releasing her first new song in almost two years.

The 37-year-old singer, who will play Harley Quinn in the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, flaunted her toned legs while recording while wearing a jumper dress with stripes in shades of blue, pink and peach and platform black lace-up boots.

The Poker Face singer stood in the dimly lit music room, surrounded by instruments and microphones, wearing dark sunglasses.

She wore big black headphones over her ears and her platinum blonde hair looked to be trimmed in a bob.

Emojis of a black heart and a musical note were used by the Edge of Glory vocalist to describe the post.

Fans rushed to react to the subtle comeback hint.

“WE ARE READY!!” wrote Maybe It's Love singer Zach Campbell. “The Doll is in the studio!,” commented DJ Shangela.

“Mommy is coming back!” commented several excited fans.

Lady Gaga/Instagram

The Shallow singer's most recent release was a song from their Hackney Diamonds album, Sweet Sounds of Heaven, a collaboration with the Rolling Stones that was published last year.

Bloody Mary, her final original single, was released in 2022. Her most recent album, Chromatica, was released in 2020.