Kate 'doesn't need reassurance' from William as she steps up for royal role

Kate 'no longer needs reassurance' from William as she steps up for royal role

Princess Kate has drastically moulded herself to fit in the royal family after shedding off her ‘girl next door’ persona from early years.

The Princess of Wales was frequently subjected to criticism by royal watchers for her meek conduct during public engagements at the beginning of her marriage to Prince William.

However, body language expert Darren Stanton heralded the future Queen for exuding confidence on outings without her husband, without succumbing to its pressure.

"In more recent years, Kate hasn’t shown any signs of nervousness or a need for reassurance from William,” he revealed on behalf of Betfair Casino.

"Her confidence has grown massively. We get a sense she’s happy to be there and wants to prove she’s here to get on with her job.”

He continued: "She has an inner strength and is very motivated to do the best she can. This is shown through holding her head high, being active in conversations and engaging in strong eye contact with people she’s never met before."

Stanton noted that the mom of three “didn’t have this confidence previously,” noting, the confidence she does have now is “quite subtle.”

“It’s not too overwhelming.”

"It’s a completely different Kate from before. Kate’s walking is a lot more confident, too,” the body language expert affirmed.

"She doesn’t look down at all - she looks straight ahead with her shoulders back. It shows she isn’t intimidated by others and is in a good place with herself,” he added.