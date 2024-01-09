Meghan Markle snubs ‘Suits’ revival after costars hinted at her comeback

Meghan Markle has no intention of returning to reunite for the show that shot her to fame after Suits co-stars hinted at her return.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was invited to join former cast members Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres on stage to present the best TV drama at the Golden Globe Awards 2024, but refused the opportunity.

“We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment,” a Globes insider told Page Six.

The news comes after the law show stars, Patrick and Gabriel, hinted that Suits might be coming back with a spin-off during their appearance at the red carpet event on Sunday.

“We found out about [Suits reboot] well, it’s not a revival — but a Suits spinoff. I think it’s all in early stages. But what did they say? It’s a show in the Suits universe. Like a Suits L.A.,” Adams explained ahead of the awards show.

“Anyway, our fearless show-runner Aaron’s working on that. And if we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people.”

As for if Meghan Markle will be making any appearances in upcoming Suits projects, Adams also toyed with the idea.

“Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to L.A., they gotta fix some stuff,” he shared of a potential plot line.