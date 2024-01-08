Michelle Keegan ‘over the moon’ as Netflix Fool Me Once hits no.1 worldwide

Fool Me Once: Michelle plays the main character Maya Burkett

Michelle Keegan has expressed that she feels like she's in a dream due to the success of Netflix's hit drama Fool Me Once.

The 36-year-old former Coronation Street actress reflected on the overnight triumph of Harlan Coben's thriller, which was released on January 1.

Michelle, who plays the main character Maya Burkett, shared a sweet message with her Instagram fans, feeling completely starstruck after the series reached number one worldwide.

On Sunday, Michelle posted a series of snapshots from her recent camera roll, thanking fans in disbelief over the gained popularity.

Captioning her post, she penned: 'Number 1 in the world & in more than 60 countries. I feel like I'm in a dream right now.

Thank you to every single person who has reached out or messaged me re ‘Fool Me Once’ i promise you I read them all. Over the moon that you’ve enjoyed the show as much as we enjoyed making it. It’s been a very very special week .'

Fool Me Once has captivated viewers with its gripping episodes and plot twists since its New Year's Day release.

The series follows Michelle's character, Maya, dealing with the murder of her husband Joe, months after the killing of her sister Claire.

This eight-part drama series, featuring Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley, is the latest in Netflix's successful string of adaptations from American mystery-thriller writer Harlan Coben.