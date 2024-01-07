Meghan Markle seeks negative publicity for popularity: says expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should "make fun of themselves" to improve their public image this year suggested by PR expert Ryan McCormick.



The couple's strained relationship with the Royal Family since they abdicated their royal duties in 2020 has caused them to seek attention for issues they care about.

McCormick believes that it's time for the duo to be open to criticism and change people's opinions about them.

He added: "If Harry and Meghan can get comfortable in poking fun at themselves and even allow themselves to be roasted, it could vastly improve their public image. In reality, the duo is likely tired of getting the cold shoulder from the royals and are trying to save face."

The expert predicted that if Harry and Meghan, who celebrated Christmas in California instead of with Harry's family in the UK, travelled to several impoverished nations and engaged in practical relief work, the public's perception of Harry and Meghan would continue to shift.

It has been claimed that Harry and Meghan would not be present at the Duke of Westminster's wedding later this year. The seventh Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, is getting married to Olivia Henson in June.

The couple's decision to spend Christmas apart from one other has not been met with an official response from the Royal Family, however, King Charles III did not make any mention of Harry or Meghan in his customarily aired Christmas speech on December 25.



