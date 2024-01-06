Prince William forcing King Charles to abdicate?

Will King Charles abdicate to Prince William?

King Charles III, who served 70 years as the heir to the throne, is very unlikely to abdicate anytime soon as he knows that his decision to step down could fuel anti-monarchy campaign.



Charles, 75, reportedly held an important meeting with William and Kate to discuss the future of the monarchy after facing growing calls to hand crown to the heir to the throne following Denmark's Queen Margrethe II's decision to abdicate to his eldest son.



A royal insider has claimed that Kate's husband William is not willing to take over his father.



"The Prince of Wales also does not want his father to abdicate. He wants the King to continue until the right time comes. William is a real strength of the monarch," the source claimed.

The Britain reportedly held King Charles Coronation at an estimated cost of up to £100 million (around $126 million) in May 2023.

The monarch's early abdication will surely be handing a golden opportunity to the anti-monarchy campaign to frame the institution as a waste of money.