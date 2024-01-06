Kanye West turns his wife Bianca Censori into 'fashion puppet'

Kanye West called out for turning his wife Bianca Censori into a fashion puppet after the rapper shared explicit photos of her on social media.

In conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Lynn Carratt claimed that the rapper is trying to mould Bianca into his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Speaking of Kanye's recent Instagram posts, the expert shared, "I, for one, was shocked she allowed him to post these images and post a caption about wearing no underwear."

The expert pointed out Kanye's "hypocritical behaviour", saying, "he wants Bianca to wear these outfits, as he once called out ex-wife Kim for dressing too provocatively."

Moreover, while analysing the couple's bizarre public appearances, the expert said that she had never seen Bianca with a smile on her face.

Lynn believes that the architectural designer does not appreciate the attention she receives for her new image created by Kanye.

The PR expert added, "Bianca is an intelligent, strong woman with her own successful career and sticking with that image could have scored her several lucrative TV and fashion deals."