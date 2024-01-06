Angelina Jolie's daughter enjoys day with mom after dropping Brad Pitt's name

Angelina Jolie appears unbothered after daughter dropped Brad Pitt's surname

Angelina Jolie stepped out with her daughter Zahara, who recently dropped her father Brad Pitt's last name.

As per Daily Mail, the mother-daughter duo was seen enjoying their quality time at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 48-year-old actress looked elegant as she donned a chic black colour suit paired with black sunglasses and stiletto heels.

On the other hand, Jolie's 18-year-old daughter wore a plain white t-shirt and denim pants.

Zahara's appearance with her mother came after she removed her last name, Pitt.

For the unversed, the former celebrity couple’s daughter recently enrolled into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College as Zahara Marley Jolie.

In a viral video from her sorority induction, she said, "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California."

Pitt and Jolie adopted six-month-old Zahara from an orphanage in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa in 2005.

Apart from her, the ex-pair share Maddox, 22, Shiloh, 17, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.