Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse not stressed out over ‘a wedding’

File Footage

Robert Pattinson has found the perfect partner in Suki Waterhouse.



A source told Life & Style, “Rob has found the perfect partner in Suki. They’re both very easygoing. There’s no drama, and they don’t get stressed.”

Although Robert is engaged to Suki, they are not in a rush for marriage.

“They’re definitely not going to get stressed out over a wedding. When the day comes, it will be perfect,” explained an insider.

The source spilled, “Rob always intended to propose to Suki. The fact that she’s pregnant just moved the clock forward.”

The couple, who have been together for five years, have expressed their excitement for the baby.

“Rob and Suki are so excited about the baby and just want to enjoy this special time together,” stated an insider.

The source remarked, “It’s fun for them. They’re picking out baby things and trying to figure out where to put everything.”

Another source opened up that the couple are anxious to meet their little one.

A source spilled to PEOPLE, “Robert and Suki are very serious and have been. A baby coming is an absolute joy for them. They are thrilled beyond words.”

“They are ready for a child, and looking forward to becoming parents. Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want. They know their lives will change, and they are excited,” added the insider.