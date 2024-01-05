The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist get married

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were pronounced husband and wife in a star-studded wedding ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Nuptials for the Golden Bachelor couple, who got engaged on the reality TV show in November, were streamed live on ABC and other online platforms.

Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, were joined by their loved ones as well as members of Bachelor Nation, including Chris Siegfried, Ben Higgins, Wells Adams, Jason and Molly Mesnick, among others, at the La Quinta Resort & Club, in the desert city of La Quinta, California.

The pair’s former castmate Susan Noles officiated the wedding after Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer kicked off the night.

Ahead of the wedding, guests walked the gold carpet, hosted by Charity Lawson and Kathy Swarts. Each star extended their heartfelt wishes towards the newly-wedded couple.

During the ceremony, tears were shed, vows were exchanged as love overflowed and the couple was finally united in a wedlock.

Besides Gerry and Theresa, other couples sealed their loves for a lifetime, including Bachelor Nation couple Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell who got engaged at the Golden Wedding.

Meanwhile, Charity announced her wedding to fiancé Dotun, set to take place in the fall of 2025.