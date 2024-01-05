Kim Kardashian flaunts her abs as she does intense workout

Kim Kardashian is shredding her last pound with a deadly intense workout.



The 43-year-old founder of SKIMS showcased her back muscles in a video that she uploaded to her Instagram Story on Thursday. Kim is seen performing deadlifts while wearing an all-black training outfit, with sister Khloé encouraging her from behind the camera.

"Workouts w @khloehardashian really do it for me," Kim wrote across the screen.

Khloé, 39, exclaims, "Oh my god," as she films and watches, then repeats herself.

She then questions Kim, “What are you training for?” Kim hurriedly answers: “Life,” to which the Good American co-founder counters, “The Olympics.”

Then Khloé moves the camera to the other side, revealing her elder sister's figure and her angry words, "Holy f**k, you're gonna f**k me up later!"

Kim's trainer is off to the side of her, yet she never lets up throughout the video.

This comes after Kim and Khloé shared pictures of their last-minute 48-hour ski trip to Utah with their children.

"We took [a] trip to Deer Valley for New Year's Eve!!" the mom of two captioned her carousel of photos on Instagram on Tuesday. "It was True's first ever time on skis and we had the best time!"

The mother-of-four also shared a peek of the trip on Instagram, including pictures of her kids with Christmas coffee mugs, marshmallows cooked, and ski gear.