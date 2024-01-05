Christopher Nolan receives shocking criticism in most unusual place

Although Christopher Nolan is well-versed in the workings of Hollywood film reviewers, it's safe to assume he wasn't prepared for criticism in the middle of a fitness class.
During his acceptance of the New York Film Critics Circle's Best Director award on Wednesday, the Oppenheimer director revealed how a Peloton instructor had taken him by surprise by offering her critical analysis of one of his films.
“I was on my Peloton doing a high-interval workout. I’m dying,” Nolan said during his acceptance speech. “The instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Has anyone else seen this? Because that’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again.’”
The instructor unintentionally referenced a Christopher Nolan film that he was actually present for during a Peloton class. Later on, it was confirmed that the movie in question was Nolan's Tenet released in 2020.
Though Nolan acknowledged that “directors have a complex emotional relationship with critics and criticism,” he expressed his appreciation for the continued relevance of film critics in the industry.
“When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a shit on your film, he doesn’t ask you to work out!” the Oscar-nominated director quipped. “In today’s world, where opinions are everywhere, there is a sort of idea that film criticism is being democratized. But I, for one, think the critical appreciation of films shouldn’t be an instinct, but it should be a profession.”
Nolan resumed, addressing the professional critics at the ceremony, “What we have here tonight is a group of professionals who attempt objectivity. Obviously writing about cinema objectively is a paradox, but the aspirations of objectivity is what makes criticism vital and timeless and useful to filmmakers and the filmmaking community.”
Kelly Clarson got humorous about her weight loss transformation at residency concert.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s families provide input from singer and NFL players romance
Heather Gay recently seemed to confess that Jen Shah gave her the infamous black eye
‘That ‘70s show’ star Danny Masterson recently began his sentence of 30 years to life for rape
Sandra Bullock shared keeping last ‘promise’ she made to Bryan Randall
Sam Smith was rumoured to have split with their partner and was reportedly already back on dating apps