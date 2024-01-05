Christopher Nolan receives shocking criticism in most unusual place

 
Friday January 05, 2024
Christopher Nolan was unexpectedly shocked to hear criticism during workout class

By Nola Miller
January 05, 2024
Although Christopher Nolan is well-versed in the workings of Hollywood film reviewers, it's safe to assume he wasn't prepared for criticism in the middle of a fitness class.

During his acceptance of the New York Film Critics Circle's Best Director award on Wednesday, the Oppenheimer director revealed how a Peloton instructor had taken him by surprise by offering her critical analysis of one of his films.

“I was on my Peloton doing a high-interval workout. I’m dying,” Nolan said during his acceptance speech. “The instructor started talking about one of my films and said, ‘Has anyone else seen this? Because that’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back again.’”

The instructor unintentionally referenced a Christopher Nolan film that he was actually present for during a Peloton class. Later on, it was confirmed that the movie in question was Nolan's Tenet released in 2020.

Though Nolan acknowledged that “directors have a complex emotional relationship with critics and criticism,” he expressed his appreciation for the continued relevance of film critics in the industry.

“When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a shit on your film, he doesn’t ask you to work out!” the Oscar-nominated director quipped. “In today’s world, where opinions are everywhere, there is a sort of idea that film criticism is being democratized. But I, for one, think the critical appreciation of films shouldn’t be an instinct, but it should be a profession.”

Nolan resumed, addressing the professional critics at the ceremony, “What we have here tonight is a group of professionals who attempt objectivity. Obviously writing about cinema objectively is a paradox, but the aspirations of objectivity is what makes criticism vital and timeless and useful to filmmakers and the filmmaking community.”