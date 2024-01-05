Sandra Bullock reveals, fulfils late partner Bryan Randall's last wish

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock kept the last promise she made to her late partner Bryan Randall.



Gesine Bullock-Prado, the actress' sister, announced on Instagram on Saturday that Bullock had released Bryan Randall's ashes.

"Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised," On Instagram, Bullock-Prado posted a video.

A video of the sun shining over the scenery was posted next to the caption. Randall would have turned 58 on Saturday.

The late photographer's ashes were dispersed near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on the Snake River, according to People.

After a quiet three-year fight with ALS, Randall's family revealed to ET that the model-turned-photographer passed away in August.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family told the outlet.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added.

The statement concluded, "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. Signed, "His Loving Family."



