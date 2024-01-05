Glynis Johns, Mary Poppins alum, dead at 100

Glynis Johns dies at 100

At the age of 100, the actress, best recognised for her performance as Mary Poppins' suffragette mother Winifred Banks, has away.

The manager of the British actress revealed that she passed away in Los Angeles on Thursday after a career spanning over sixty years.

She was a talented stage performer in addition to making numerous film appearances.

Her manager Mitch Clem described her passing as a "sombre day for Hollywood" in a statement.

Johns had the lead role in the beloved 1964 Disney musical Mary Poppins opposite Dame Julie Andrews.

Her manager Mr Clem stated her "light shined very brightly for 100 years".

"Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives," he said in his tribute.

"Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood."

Her performance as Desiree Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim's Broadway musical A Little Night Music, in which she sung the song Send In The Clowns, earned her a Tony Award in 1973.

Johns' performance in the 1960 movie The Sundowners earned her an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress.

In 1963, she featured in her own sitcom, Glynis, on US television and had numerous appearances on television as well.

Her final acting job was in Will Ferrell's 1999 film Superstar.

Johns was born on October 5, 1923, in South Africa, while her Welsh parents were performing there. She came from a show industry family.