Sienna Miller welcomes second child with beau Oli Green

Sienna Miller welcomes second child post unplanned pregnancy

Sienna Miller gave birth to her baby daughter along with her boyfriend, Oli Green on Wednesday, January 3.

Miller made her first public appearance after the duo welcomed their second baby girl.

The actress and Green, 27, were spotted heading towards a coffee shop in West London, pulling off a khaki coat along with a denim jumpsuit.

With coffee cupped in their hands, the couple walked along while the baby was carefully placed in a £3300 designer Artipoppe carrier.

The Alfie actress has a daughter from her former relationship with actor Tom Sturridge.



The 42-year-old actress also offered an inside scoop on her “unplanned” pregnancy, sharing that the actress felt “more psychologically prepared” as compared to her first time.

She gushed in an interview with Vogue last month: "I was very fortunate. I wasn't necessarily trying to get pregnant. This happened as a total surprise and biologically was something I was able to do."

In the cover photo, Miller flaunted her bump alongside her 11-year-old daughter and boyfriend, Oli.



She looked incredible at the Vogue World Event in September, wrapped in an ivory ensemble.