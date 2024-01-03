Sienna Miller welcomes second child into world

Sienna Miller welcomed her second child into the world, MailOnline reported.
The 42-year-old actress welcomed a baby girl with her 27-year-old boyfriend, Oli Green, and was spotted for the first time with her newborn on Wednesday.
Sienna already has a 10-year-old daughter, Marlowe, from her previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge, who is 38.
During an outing to a coffee shop in west London, the Alfie star showcased her style in a khaki coat and denim jumpsuit, accessorized with a £3,300 designer Artipoppe baby carrier.
Sienna's pregnancy became public knowledge during a beach holiday in August when she was seen sporting a baby bump.
