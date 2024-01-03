Kendall Jenner rekindles romance with Bad Bunny on New Year’s Eve?

Kendall Jenner’s fans are speculating that the supermodel has rekindled her romance with Bad Bunny on New Year’s Eve.



As per The Mirror, one fan on Reddit shared that Jenner’s friends BRIDGE and Renell dropped a video of New Year’s fireworks on their Instagram story in which rapper’s voice could be heard.

The user claimed that the Latin singer can be heard saying "Feliz Año Nuevo," (Happy New Year in Spanish). Several fans think that the two rang into the New Year together.

Earlier, it was reported in December 2023, the model and rapper called it quits after sparking romance earlier this year.



Following their split, an insider told The Messenger, “There's no bad blood. They are even still in contact. Their relationship had been rocky due to their busy schedules."



The source shared that Jenner "felt the relationship ran its course."



Kendall and Bunny first sparked dating rumours after being spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber in February 2023.