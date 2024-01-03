Jessie J admits she 'doesn't feel good in my body' after birth of son

Jessie J is determined to take it slow as she gets used to motherhood following a string of pregnancy losses.

The mother of one dished on her dietry changes she made after suffering a miscarriage in 2021.

The singer, 35, noted she is not applying “so much pressure” on herself after the birth of son Sonny as she attempts to embrace the “new me.”

"I stopped being vegan when I fell pregnant for the first time," she shared, according to the Mirror. "Then didn't stop. Then when I fell pregnant the second time I was off meat completely and then craved it like crazy when I was breastfeeding.

“Fast forward to now. I wanna be vegan again, not applying so much pressure on myself this time. But defo don't feel good in my body. So gonna give it a go... the old me is the new me,” she added.

The Who You Are artist first announced her miscarriage in a now-deleted Instagram post ahead of performance at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles in November 2021.

Jessie later welcomed Sonny with her athlete boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman in May 2023.