Jennifer Love Hewitt opens up about her life in 2023 on social media

Jennifer Love Hewitt on being a mother at home in 2023

Jennifer Love Hewitt has recently offered insight into her life on being a mother to kids over the last 12 months.



Taking to Instagram on December 31, Hewitt posted a selfie without make-up with a heartfelt note in the caption.

The If Only actress said, “This year I went thru (sic) a lot no one knew about.”

“And was grateful for that privacy. I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids,” wrote the 44-year-old.

Hewitt, who shares her three children with husband Brian Hallisay, revealed she “learned to be a better baker, learned it’s okay to take time for myself mentally, physically and emotionally”.

The Trojan War actress mentioned she “did a lot of praying and manifesting, belly laughed more than ever and had the longest cold of my life”.

“Was forced to have more faith than normal. Learned to love working out as a gain for my mental health. Took chances on myself and my bigger dreams,” she continued.

Hewitt pointed out, “Sat deeper in grief and was able to let more go. Felt my mom around us and saw signs that she was.”



The Heartbreakers actress “said goodbye to things that don’t serve positivity in my life and made room for lots of good things in 2024”.

“Celebrated 10 years with my guy. Got some tattoos. And truly let whatever I needed to learn teach me,” she remarked.

Hewitt added, “And so here I am. Happy, blessed, grateful and filled with hope. I will be praying our world gets better this year and everyone sees less pain, fear and heartbreak. Love to all and Happy New Year!”