Taylor Swift makes Chiefs vs. Bengals memorable for Travis Kelce as 2023 ends

Taylor Swift in Travis Kelce jacket at new year eve game

Taylor Swift surely gave it a thought before coming to support beau Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Cincinnati Bengals game on New Year Eve.



The 34-year-old singer loudly showed her support for her boyfriend, 34-year-old Travis Kelce, by showing up to his team's season-ending game in Kansas City on Sunday wearing what seemed to be a copy of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs jacket.

Swift was seen wearing black trousers and a black top as she was pictured entering GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which highlighted the white jacket even more.

The garment included additional team patches on the black sleeves of the jacket and a white front with the Kansas City Chiefs logo on the chest. The back of the jacket said "Chiefs" in big red lettering as well.

Kelce had been seen wearing an identical jacket on multiple occasions in the past, including to the Chiefs' Christmas game and when heading out of the locker room following a win. He was also sporting a Santa hat.

For Swift fans, this has been a momentous year as a result of her relationship with Kelce, which discovered the sporty side of the singer.

The pop sensation, who saw her first Chiefs game in September, has given plenty of inspiration for game-day looks.

This year, Swift gave football fandom a feminine spin by donning Louboutin boots and layering on a red teddy coat while supporting the Super Bowl victor. The supermodel isn't afraid to stick with basic looks either; you might even see her sporting a printed sweater or an oversized Chiefs jacket.