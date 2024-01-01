Sia’s first look after liposuction revealed at Karashian’s Christmas party

Sia with Khloe after liposuction

Sia flaunted her new fit appearance besides a Kardashian at the family’s Christmas party after getting liposuction.

In a picture shared on Khloé Kardashian's Instagram on Sunday, the hitmaker of Chandelier grinned with the reality star.

Sia, whose real name is Sia Furler, was beaming broadly while donning a frilly, flowing white garment that camouflaged all of her curves.

The singer completely covered her head and hair with a matching headpiece that had white frills cascading down.

Sia, 48, added crimson lipstick and pink cheeks to complete her wintry appearance.

Khloe/Instagram

The Unstoppable singer hasn't been spotted since earlier this month, when she revealed on social media that she had plastic surgery.

“Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today,” Sia tweeted on Dec. 9.

She continued by saying that she didn't want to "contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough," so she made the decision to be open and honest about the process.

“Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise,” she explained.

“I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues. Pray for me please!”



