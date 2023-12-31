Princess Kate Middleton’s ‘goto’ clothing brand that started only 10 years ago

Princess Kate Middleton seems to be a fan of Holland Cooper, a British clothing brand that started off from a mere stall in a field only ten years ago.
Princess Kate, Zara Tindall, and, as of last week, Fergie—who wore one of the brand's green jackets for her Christmas walkabout homecoming at Sandringham—have all made the brands a mainstay of front row royal fashion.
Kate looked stunning in some of the brand's top pieces for her major looks in 2023. The princess even created a shopping frenzy when she was seen wearing a Holland Cooper item.
When she visited her University of St Andrews in 2021, she wore a black double-breasted Holland Cooper blazer, and in 2022, she chose to see a rugby match at Twickenham while wearing a Houndstooth coat. These outings may have marked the beginning of the royals admiration for the brand.
She has worn Holland Cooper on numerous other occasions, such as when she chose to wear a tartan coat on her first official engagement with Prince William in Liverpool in January—the first since the publication of Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare.
In addition, the princess wore a pair of white slacks to her Christmas carol concert a few weeks ago and a pinstripe Holland Cooper suit to commemorate Black History Month in October.
