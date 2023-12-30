Victoria Silvstedt, Scott Disick make striking entrance at Gala One Saint Barth

Scott Disick, Jake Paul, and Mike Tyson also graced the opulent party in Saint Barthelemy

Victoria Silvstedt and Scott Disick were present at Gala One Saint Barth, which was hosted at the Eden Rock Hotel on Friday.

The 49-year-old Swedish model showcased a busty look in a captivating red crop top paired with a matching maxi skirt featuring a daring thigh-high split.

Elevating her stature, she opted for gold strappy heels and coordinating jewellery, while her long blonde locks were elegantly styled in curls.

Notable personalities such as Scott Disick, Jake Paul, and Mike Tyson also graced the opulent party in Saint Barthelemy.

Russian model Valery Kaufman flaunted her legs in a thigh-split black gown with a plunging neckline.

This appearance follows Victoria Silvstedt displaying her slender model figure during a beach day in the luxurious getaway.

The star exuded joy as she frolicked in the sea on Christmas Day.