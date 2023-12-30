Victoria Silvstedt, Scott Disick make striking entrance at Gala One Saint Barth

Victoria Silvstedt and Scott Disick were present at Gala One Saint Barth, which was hosted at the Eden Rock Hotel on Friday.
The 49-year-old Swedish model showcased a busty look in a captivating red crop top paired with a matching maxi skirt featuring a daring thigh-high split.
Elevating her stature, she opted for gold strappy heels and coordinating jewellery, while her long blonde locks were elegantly styled in curls.
Notable personalities such as Scott Disick, Jake Paul, and Mike Tyson also graced the opulent party in Saint Barthelemy.
Russian model Valery Kaufman flaunted her legs in a thigh-split black gown with a plunging neckline.
This appearance follows Victoria Silvstedt displaying her slender model figure during a beach day in the luxurious getaway.
The star exuded joy as she frolicked in the sea on Christmas Day.
Ian Ziering was filmed getting in a heated physical altercation with a bunch of bikers on a busy street
Notably, Taylor Swift named Time's Person of the Year in 2023
Mark Consuelos revealed he and Kelly Ripa are designing things around incoming new members of the family
Victoria Beckham provides followup on husband David Beckham’s Christmas gift
Taylor Swift arrived at the New Year’s game wearing a jacket with a striking resemblance to Travis Kelce’s
Taylor Swift matches jackets with Travis Kelce to make before stepping in New Year 2024
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first romantically linked in September 2023
Molly-Mae recently shared adorable snaps of baby Bambi, capturing precious moments of their family vacation