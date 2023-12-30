'Celebrity Big Brother' star Bianca Gascoigne engaged to beau Arron Wright

Bianca Gascoigne announced her engagement to beau Arron Wright on Thursday, December, 28.

The Celebrity Big Brother star took to her Instagram, flaunting her engagement ring in Thailand.

The star could be seen posing in ankle deep water with her fiancé and their little one in an aesthetic display of ensemble surrounded by trees in the background.

The British model and reality TV star captioned the picture, “Forever has got a nice ring to it,” punctuating it with a ring emoji.

Gascoigne and Wright first started dating in 2021. The duo announced their pregnancy in 2022.

The 37-year-old broke the news as she shared her thoughts about having a girl on Instagram, gushing: "I always knew it would be a baby girl I didn’t have any doubt in my mind."

Earlier, the Strictly Come Dancing alum shared a series of pictures on Instagram, captioning it as “sweet escape."

Gascoigne also offered an insight into her Christmas celebrations with her family as she posed next to her well-decorated Christmas tree, holding her “perfect baby B” Blake Sunshine in a Christmassy red and white ensemble.