Prince Harry’s ‘nasty’ title for Prince William cost hopes of reunion

Prince Harry ruined possibility of his reunion with Prince William by branding him as a “villain” in his memoir, Spare, released earlier this year.

The Duke of Sussex sent shockwaves around the world after making bombshell revelations about each member of the royal family, including William, King Charles, Kate Middleton and others.

Speaking on the Daily Mail’s weekly talk show Palace Confidential, royal expert Rebecca English suggested that the former royal’s attack at his older brother were particularly surprising, given their once close bond.

“We thought it might be the King and the Queen who were the villains of the piece, but it actually turned out to be his older brother,” she said.

Besides calling out his father for categorically favouring the royal heir over him, Harry also detailed his physical altercation with William, who allegedly “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

Rebecca continued: “They did everything together, so to see that explode once and for all so nastily was actually really sad to see.”

The royal expert added that the “explosive details in Spare have resulted in William's radio silence towards Harry – a reality unlikely to change any time soon,” according to the outlet.