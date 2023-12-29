Jennifer Lawrence suffers 'loud' wardrobe malfunction

Jennifer Lawrence, at the lighting ceremony held at Saks Fifth Avenue, while unveiling Dior's Carousel of Dreams for 2023, experienced a wardrobe malfunction. However, she handled the situation gracefully.

During her address, the belt she was wearing suddenly popped, causing her to jump back in amazement. She then immediately burst into laughter.



“I’m so sorry, that was so loud. My belt popped off!” Jennifer, 33, said as she laughed off the potentially embarrassing situation.

The No Hard Feelings star paid homage to Dior, dressed in a long black coat and a white collared shirt. She accessorised with sparkling diamond pieces. The belt had a brief problem, but she replaced it quickly.

Despite the setback, she smiled for pictures with the president of Saks Fifth Avenue and the CEO of Christian Dior. Jennifer is a longtime Dior enthusiast and ambassador for the company.

Jennifer has gracefully handled setbacks before, like falling up the stairs at the 2013 Oscars. Despite the wardrobe malfunction, she remained in good spirits.

The audience stood up and gave her a standing ovation by the time she got to the podium.

“You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell,” she quipped. “And that’s really embarrassing.”

Reporters questioned her about the stumble later that evening.

“What went through my mind when I fell down?” The Hunger Games alum questioned. “A bad word that I can’t say that starts with F.”