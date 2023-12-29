Trina heaps praise on 'No. 1 female rapper' Beyoncé

Trina praised Beyoncé in a candid interview with HipHopDX on Wednesday, December. 27, calling her “the No. 1 female rapper" for "when she does rap.”

She further talked about Beyoncé’s influence on the generations to come as she went on: “It’s just one of those things, of course, it’s the queen, it’s Beyoncé, but when you [hear] a song and it’s rapping involved it’s like, oh my God — it’s more inspiration.”

She regarded Queen Bey as the leader who inspired several new artists to follow in her footsteps.

Referring to the Renaissance alum, Trina added: “I love to see the girls. [There are] so many new girls."

“[There wasn’t] that many girls like when I was starting so I always just wondered like [when] the day was going to dominate with females opposed to just guys. And now the girls are just doing it,” she exclaimed.

The rapper, 45, expressed her sorrow, sharing that she’s “mad that it’s over” and that the internet was taken by storm these past few months “with the queen.”

Queen Bey embarked on her phenomenal Renaissance Tour, which earned a feat of being the fifth highest-grossing concert film worldwide with a box office collection of $179.2 million.